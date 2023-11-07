Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 3.0% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.00. The company had a trading volume of 154,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,680. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $260.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.89 and its 200 day moving average is $158.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

