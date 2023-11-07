Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.62.

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $65.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

