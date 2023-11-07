Draganfly (DPRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Draganfly to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 million. Draganfly had a negative net margin of 534.33% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%. On average, analysts expect Draganfly to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:DPRO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,023. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Draganfly has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Draganfly in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Draganfly in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.
