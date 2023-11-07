Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DNB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.67, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $311,854.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 71,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 354,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 497,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

