Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.
Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance
Shares of EBMT opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $19.13.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Eagle Bancorp Montana
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.
