Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of EBMT opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $19.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 28,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

