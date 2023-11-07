Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Essex Property Trust worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 434.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,959,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $212.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $248.80.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.37%.

ESS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

