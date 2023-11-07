Earnest Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 62.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,780 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.85.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

