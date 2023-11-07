Earnest Partners LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STM opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.94. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.