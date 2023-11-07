Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in American Tower by 113,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in American Tower by 171.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,300,000 after acquiring an additional 952,633 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $186.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.37. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,316. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.40.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

