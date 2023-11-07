Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,971 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

