Earnest Partners LLC Purchases 6,800 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,646 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $195.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.59.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

