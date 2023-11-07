Earnest Partners LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 4.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 344,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
