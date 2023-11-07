Earnest Partners LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 4.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 1.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 344,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.27) to GBX 3,170 ($39.13) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.19) to GBX 2,860 ($35.30) in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($38.02) to GBX 3,200 ($39.50) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,898.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RELX

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.