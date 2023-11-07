Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after acquiring an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.55 and a 1-year high of $191.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

