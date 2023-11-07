Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $978 million – $1.018 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.88-$0.94 EPS.

Shares of ELAN traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. 1,603,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,694,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.20, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

