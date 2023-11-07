Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Eltek Stock Performance

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of -1.57.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Eltek had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eltek will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eltek

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eltek by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eltek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Eltek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eltek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

