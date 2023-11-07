Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Eltek Stock Performance
Shares of ELTK stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of -1.57.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Eltek had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eltek will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
