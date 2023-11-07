Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average of $90.70. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.53.

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

