Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.1-$17.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.58 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $8.03 on Tuesday, hitting $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 931,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,188. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.53.

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 779.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $2,566,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Emerson Electric by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,274,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,747,000 after buying an additional 358,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

