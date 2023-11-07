Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$32.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$32.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins increased their target price on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.89.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$23.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.74. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$17.65 and a 1 year high of C$25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.04). Enerplus had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 46.37%. The business had revenue of C$471.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 4.0774527 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

