Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on December 1st

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years.

Enterprise Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $326.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 120.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,647 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 37.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

