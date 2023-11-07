EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.42.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday.
Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $244.90 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $385.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.34.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.17. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.
