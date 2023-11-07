EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 417.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 52.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $244.90 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $197.99 and a fifty-two week high of $385.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.17. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.