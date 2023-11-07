EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stock Holdings Increased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1,279.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in EQT by 10,257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 146.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

