Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

EQH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,559,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,734.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,237,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,691,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

