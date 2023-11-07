Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Shares Down 9.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.2% on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$23.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ero Copper traded as low as C$16.53 and last traded at C$16.62. 128,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 263,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.30.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

