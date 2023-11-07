Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.12. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

