Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Lifted to Buy at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WTRG. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

NYSE WTRG opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,243,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,475,000 after purchasing an additional 348,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,493,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

