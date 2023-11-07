Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Utilities also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.90 EPS.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE WTRG opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Essential Utilities by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

