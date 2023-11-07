Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Utilities updated its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$1.90 EPS.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

