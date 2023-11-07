Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.85-$1.90 EPS.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Essential Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

