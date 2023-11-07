ETHPoW Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $171.53 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $171.53 million and $8.37 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00004568 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ETHPoW Coin Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 1.59813343 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $9,188,249.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

