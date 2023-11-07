Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. On average, analysts expect Eton Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $5.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 51,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETON. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

