Euro Coin (EUROC) Market Cap Hits $53.77 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, Euro Coin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00003070 BTC on exchanges. Euro Coin has a market cap of $53.77 million and $7.92 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 50,460,881 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

