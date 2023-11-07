Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34. Eversource Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.30-$4.43 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. Mizuho cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Eversource Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.83.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $87.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.12%.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $52,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

