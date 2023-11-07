Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.55.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $111.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $124.95.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.