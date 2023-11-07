Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.3% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,949,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,895,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,850 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,871,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,084,883,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

