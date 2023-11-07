Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,228,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after buying an additional 42,218 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Fastenal by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $58.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

