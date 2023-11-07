Fathom (FTHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Fathom had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $100.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.98 million. On average, analysts expect Fathom to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fathom Stock Performance

FTHM stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Fathom has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Fathom in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 5,900 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $32,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,371,007 shares in the company, valued at $18,641,668.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,909 shares of company stock worth $44,533. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fathom

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fathom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fathom by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

