FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in FedEx were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE FDX opened at $245.23 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.28 and a 200-day moving average of $246.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

