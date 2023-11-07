Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Stake Lessened by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,903 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

