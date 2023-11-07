Financial Advantage Inc. Grows Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises about 2.7% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,403 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $133.18. The stock had a trading volume of 33,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.14 and a 200 day moving average of $133.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

