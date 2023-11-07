Financial Advantage Inc. Purchases 1,313 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up 2.2% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.5% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 259,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

