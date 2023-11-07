Financial Advantage Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Financial Advantage Inc. lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises about 3.2% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock remained flat at $85.16 on Tuesday. 89,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,533. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.03.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

