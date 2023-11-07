Financial Comparison: Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) vs. Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) and Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Dragonfly Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises -1,855.54% N/A -237.41% Dragonfly Energy N/A -216.49% -50.09%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dragonfly Energy has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and Dragonfly Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 4 0 2.67 Dragonfly Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $9.90, suggesting a potential upside of 453.07%. Dragonfly Energy has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 745.17%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Dragonfly Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $17.82 million 13.46 -$229.81 million ($3.74) -0.48 Dragonfly Energy $84.39 million 0.63 -$39.57 million ($0.61) -1.45

Dragonfly Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Dragonfly Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eos Energy Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.