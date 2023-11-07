First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 680,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after buying an additional 770,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,041,000 after buying an additional 70,865 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 895,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,554,000 after acquiring an additional 189,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 731,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.81 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

