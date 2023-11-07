Fluent (FLNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.72 million. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fluent Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of FLNT opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluent in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluent

In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,834,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,042.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

