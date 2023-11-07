Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fortinet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.77.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

