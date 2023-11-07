Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 611,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,858 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $16,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,523,609,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,156. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $897.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

