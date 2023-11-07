Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 9,398 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,398 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $49,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,632,992,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $33.95. 602,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,098. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

