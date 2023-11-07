Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Reduced by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in FOX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 2.6% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

FOXA opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.