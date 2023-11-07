Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,963,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,845 shares during the period. Fox Factory comprises about 1.9% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $321,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $59,634,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,350,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 483.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 219,953 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $17,905,000.

Fox Factory Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $60.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,040,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,040,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

