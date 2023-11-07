Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Freshpet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Freshpet Trading Up 16.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 6.29. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.15.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In related news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,851.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2,086.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

